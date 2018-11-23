Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 November

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on November 23, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration