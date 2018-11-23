US asks allies to stop using equipment from China’s Huawei

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The US government has called on the foreign allies to stop using the telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies Co., The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration’s officials have briefed their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is widely used, including Germany, Italy and Japan, about what they see as cybersecurity risks.

Washington considers the possibility of providing financial aid to the countries as a compensation which will refuse using the Huawei equipment.

Huawei has come under scrutiny in the United States recently.

Intelligence agency leaders and others have said they are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.

