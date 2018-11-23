Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A civilian helicopter with six people - five tourists and one pilot - on board has gone missing in the northern parts of Dominican Republic, the local Listin Diario newspaper reported.

According to the report, the Eurocopter took off on November 22 from Río San Juan, a municipality in the María Trinidad Sánchez province, and disappeared from radars around 18:00 local time.

The nationalities and identities of the tourists were not available at the moment.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan