Hayastan Fund’s annual telethon raises $11,109,633

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s annual telethon in Los Angeles has raised 11,109,633 dollars.

The Telethon 2018 ended at 10:00 Yerevan time, but at the same time donations were still being made and the number can grow.

The money will be used to continue two significant infrastructure and energy-related projects in Artsakh that were started with last year’s telethon’s donations.

In addition to the programs in Artsakh, the donations will also be directed for community infrastructures of Armenia.

