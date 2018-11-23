Hayastan Fund’s annual telethon raises $11,109,633
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s annual telethon in Los Angeles has raised 11,109,633 dollars.
The Telethon 2018 ended at 10:00 Yerevan time, but at the same time donations were still being made and the number can grow.
The money will be used to continue two significant infrastructure and energy-related projects in Artsakh that were started with last year’s telethon’s donations.
In addition to the programs in Artsakh, the donations will also be directed for community infrastructures of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
