LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $1953.50, copper price down by 0.35% to $6218.00, lead price down by 0.95% to $1977.00, nickel price down by 1.07% to $11140.00, tin price down by 0.56% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $2576.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
