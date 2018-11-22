President Sarkissian donates half of his annual salary to Hayastan All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund, visited the office of the Fund on November 22 ahead of the 21st TV Marathon.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, back in May in a joint session of the Board of Trustees of the Fund and its local bodies President Sarkissian had promised to donate his one year’s salary to the Fund. Today the President signed a document on donating half of his annual salary, which is 5 million 753 thousand and 496 AMD.

The salary of the other 6 months will also be donated to the Fund.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan