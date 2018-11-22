Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the event organized by the Central Bank of Armenia dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the national currency of Armenia at National Gallery of Armenia.

As ARMENPRES was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan toured in the exhibition were all the coins and banknotes issued since 1994 are exhibited.

Afterwards, a cancellation ceremony of a stamp dedicated to the theme “The Armenian Statehood. The 25th anniversary of Armenia’s national currency” took place. The stamp was cancelled by Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Arthur Javadyan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of «HayPost» CJSC Mr. Juan Pablo Gechidjian. It has a nominal value of 230 AMD and has been printed in 30 thousand copies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan