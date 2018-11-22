Vanetsyan donates salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan visited the Yerevan office of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s TV Marathon accompanied by his son.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Artur Vanetsyan urged to actively participate in the nationwide fund raising event. The NSS Director assured that all the donated sums will serve their goals.

The National Security Service donated over 9.5 million AMD, while Vanetsyan donated his one month’s salary as a personal donation.

