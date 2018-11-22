Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

515 convicts released from jails under amnesty law


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. 515 convicts have been released from jails by 22 November, 18:00 in the sidelines of the law on amnesty that entered into force on November 6, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration