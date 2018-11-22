Nikol Pashinyan signs all documents necessary for granting Jirayr Sefilian with Armenian citizenship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed all the documents necessary for granting Jirayr Sefilian with Armenian citizenship, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan made a note about this on his Facebook page.

“Yesterday I signed all the documents necessary for granting Jirayr Sefilian with Armenian citizenship. The decisions will enter into force after they are signed by the President of Armenia. The Constitution of Armenia gives no opportunity to grant someone citizenship post facto. Therefore, the citizenship will be valid starting from this year”, Pashinyan wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan