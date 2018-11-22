Fatal crashes happen mostly due to speeding, says police chief, dismissing ‘mild treatment’ opinions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan disagrees with opinions that fatal traffic accidents are associated with police’s mild treatment towards drivers who breach the law and commit violations.

“It mostly happens due to speeding,” he told reporters. “We all wake up in the morning willing to see everything perfect, regulated, but it can’t happen, it takes time, measures and resources are required,” he added.

“No one wants to understand that since the beginning of this year 60,000 vehicles have been imported to the country, but the streets and intersections remained the same,” he said.

He said he believes that the upcoming score-based system of fining drivers for violations will improve the picture.

