Armenia Airways to invest 6,6 billion drams

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The government has granted Armenia Airways a VAT payment three-year postponement privilege.

Founded in 2013, the company has recently imported two Airbus A310-325 aircrafts, and is now planning to import maintenance spare parts.

Within the framework of the submitted investment program the company plans to invest a total of 6,67 billion drams. The money listed for the abovementioned products will comprise 178,1 million.

110 new jobs will be created during three years with an average salary of 1,2 million drams.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan