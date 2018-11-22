Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets with Armenian designers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister, met with the heads of ZGEST, PETOOR, Just Black, Diana Avona Armenian companies discussing fashion-related issues, reports Armenpress.

Anna Hakobyan said she is ready to assist the Armenian designers, Armenian brands to wear their clothes both during the local and international meetings. “My goal is for the Armenian designers to be recognized also abroad so that our compatriots will give much more preference to the Armenian products”, she said.

“We highly appreciate your statement that you are ready to wear the clothes made by Armenian designers. This is a very great support. Who must be the face of Armenian designers if not you?”, ZGEST company founder Alla Pavlova said, adding that all partners of the field welcome and highly value this initiative.

At the meeting the Armenian designers introduced the history of their brands, the style and qualitative features of their clothes, as well as their new ideas.

This is not the first such meeting with the Armenian designers. Anna Hakobyan has also met and cooperates with the Nikolyan Fashion Studio, FAINA, RUZANE, Mika, Teryan Cultural Center, Anka and Teress companies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan