We know who can be engaged in distribution of electoral bribes and keep them in our spotlight, says Police Chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia will be very strict and tough against any distribution of bribes during the upcoming elections, Police Chief Valeri Osipyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

“We have always controlled and will control that there are no electoral bribes, the vivid evidence of this were the recent Yerevan City Council elections. The Police will be even tougher. I have already tasked that our approach must be tough, there must be no concession, we will not be tolerant towards anyone, both those who give and take a bribe. No matter whether the bribe will be in the form of money or a subject, all will be held accountable in accordance with the law”, he said.

Asked whether the Police already have information about electoral bribes or guidelines, Osipyan said they know who can be engaged in such activities and keep them in their spotlight.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on December 9.

