Pashinyan withdraws bill banning drivers to exit vehicles when pulled over for further discussions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan withdrew a bill on amending the law on traffic safety from today’s Cabinet meeting agenda.

The bill was supposed to amend the law by forbidding drivers and passengers from exiting their vehicles after being pulled over by traffic police.

Police Chief Valery Osipyan said that the bill seeks to reduce possible corruption risks during driver-officer interactions.

“Do we understand correctly? When the police officer is pulling over the driver must remain in his vehicle?” asked Pashinyan.

“Yes, the driver must remain, however if the driver exits the vehicle willingly based on the situation, the police officer is entitled to order the driver back into the vehicle,” Osipyan responded.

“What’s changing? Now it’s this way also,” Pashinyan said. Osipyan however responded that until now the issue of the officer’s intervention was not in place. He noted that in certain cases there might be a necessity for the driver to exit, for example to open the trunk.

After a lengthy discussion, Pashinyan recommended withdrawing the issue from the agenda for further discussions. He proposed for a social advertisement to be prepared to understand the public’s opinion on the matter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan