Artsakh’s 2019 state budget bill submitted for Parliament’s discussion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The discussions of the 2019 state budget bill of Artsakh began in the Parliament on November 22, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The session was chaired by chairman of the parliamentary committee on financial-budgetary and economic governance Aram Grigoryan and was attended by members of the standing committees and factions. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan, Vice Speaker Vahram Balayan, state minister Grigori Martirosyan also participated in the session.

Introducing the bill finance minister Artur Harutyunyan said they have been guided by the 2017-2020 program provisions of the President of the Republic while forming the budget of the next year. The minister said GDP for 2019 is expected to comprise 333.2 billion AMD by ensuring nearly 8% real growth. Inflation will comprise about 4%. The state budget revenues of 2019 will comprise 112 billion 340.9 million AMD, and the expenditures – 110 billion 987.7 million AMD, which is more from the current figure by 4.2%.

State minister of Artsakh Grigori Martisoryan summed up the introduction of the budget and commented on the questions of the lawmakers. He emphasized the features of the 2019 budget and the expected changes. The state minister said the 2019 budget has a concrete economic direction, and for the first time a proficit budget is presented which will contribute to the reduction of state debt.

The 2019 state budget bill discussions will also continue on November 23 during the joint sessions of standing committees.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan