Authorities probe violations at 150 small HPPs in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The general prosecution of Armenia has discovered violations in nearly 150 small hydro power plants. The violations mostly concern the absence of water metering devices, Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that a criminal investigation is underway.

But Davtyan also said that they don’t have a damage calculation method for this type of situations. “We don’t have a calculation method in the event of the absence of a water meter to determine the volume of used water for a given amount of electrical energy,” he said.

He said that now there is an opportunity to clarify the sector with legal regulations.

He added that the investigation will reveal those responsible for the unlicensed use of the water.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan