Armenia to receive largest grant in nature protection sector

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The government has approved the proposal to sign a 23,208,000 Euro grant agreement with KfW for the biodiversity and sustainable local development program in Armenia.

Caretaker minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan said during today’s Cabinet meeting that this grant will be the largest one allocated to Armenia in the nature protection sector, and that it doesn’t include any credit component.

“The duration of the program is envisaged at 8 years, it will ensure the preservation and sustainable use of natural resources in areas rich in biodiversity,” he said.

Within the framework of the grant program it is planned to implement improvement and management of specially protected areas, natural resources and natural monuments, sustainable management of forests, restoration of forest landscapes and forests and other actions,

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan