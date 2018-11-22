Armenia, Russia sign agreement on creation of international bureau for investigation of aviation incidents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia signed an agreement in Moscow on the creation of an international bureau for investigation of aviation accidents and serious incidents, TASS reported.

The agreement was signed by Russian minister of transport Yevgeny Ditrikh and Armenia’s acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan.

The Russian minister told reporters that currently there are plans that the bureau will carry out its activities between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAAU).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan