Recalled Armenian CSTO envoy to continue service at foreign ministry in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s former permanent representative to the CSTO Davit Virabyan, who was recalled earlier today, will hold an “important and high” office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs central apparatus – by also coordinating the direction that he was earlier implementing during his tenure in the CSTO, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“Victor Biyagov has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative at the CSTO. The recalling and appointment of ambassadors is a normal and continous process, it is being implemented as result of a planned rotation and no subtexts should be sought here”, she said.

“Both Mr. Virabyan and Mr. Biyagov have high professional training and the professionalism, capabilities and efficiency of our personnel should not be questioned by anyone”, she added, congratulating and wishing good luck to the diplomats.

