Plenary session of Armenia’s 2nd Trade Policy Review launched at WTO Secretariat

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The plenary session of the 2nd Trade Policy Review of Armenia has kicked off in the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Secretariat in Geneva on November 20 chaired by Chair of WTO General Council, Ambassador Junichi Ihara, Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The session was attended by Armenia’s delegation led by deputy minister of economic development and investments Avag Avanesyan. The latter delivered opening remarks and a report introducing Armenia’s trade policy developments.

During the session two documents – the report by the WTO Secretariat and the report by the Armenian government, were presented and discussed.

The plenary session was also attended by the delegations of the WTO member states, the respective officials of the WTO Secretariat, as well as representatives of various international structures and agencies.

The WTO member states showed a great interest towards Armenia’s trade policy, and during the presentation of the 2nd Trade Policy Review reports the representatives of 19 WTO member states (US, EU, Japan, Canada, Iceland, China, India, Georgia, Ukraine, Thailand, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Uruguay, Tajikistan and Afghanistan) delivered speeches presenting the current process of trade relations with Armenia, their development directions, notifications, positions, as well as addressed questions waiting for the clarifications of the Armenian side.

The session will also continue on November 22 during which both the Armenian side, the WTO Secretariat representatives and WTO member states will deliver summarizing remarks.

