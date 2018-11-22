LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.03% to $1940.50, copper price down by 0.08% to $6240.00, lead price down by 1.04% to $1996.00, nickel price up by 0.18% to $11260.00, tin price up by 0.33% to $19585.00, zinc price down by 0.82% to $2591.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
