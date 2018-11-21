Economic transformation process underway in our country – Nikol Pashinyan visits manufacturing enterprises of Aragatsotn Province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Aragatsotn Province today. The visit kicked off by a consultation with community heads at the governorate, during which issues referring to the development of the Province were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, before starting the discussion of economic issues, Pashinyan touched upon the early parliamentary elections to take place on December 9. “You know that early parliamentary elections will take place soon and we have set a task before us that those elections be the best in the history of our country. Saying the best I mean that the results of the voting must clearly reflect the will of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia”, he said.

Afterwards, Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the existing economic situation, tendencies and the indexes in Armenia, and talked about future plans. “In October we recorded 3% growth of economic activation index. It happened in the light of activation of industry, small and medium enterprises, and following the decline of the previous month we have a 12% rise of export. This shows that an economic transformation process in underway in our country”, Pashinyan said.

Referring to the development of agriculture, the acting PM said that serious changes are necessary in order to minimize the effects of factors such as hail and pest insects. Pashinyan also spoke about shadow economy in the agricultural sphere, emphasizing that this problem will be solved very quickly.

As refers to investment projects, Pashinyan told the participants of the consultation that at the moment investment projects worth 500 million USD are in the stage of discussions, and added that the Government will spare no efforts to bring them to life.

During the workin visit Pashinyan also toured in the manufacturing enterprises of Aragatsotn Province, familarized himself with the activities and development projects of the companies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan