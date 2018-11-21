Asian Stocks - 21-11-18

TOKYO, 21 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.35% to 21507.54 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.60% to 1615.89 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.21% to 2651.51 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.51% to 25971.47 points.