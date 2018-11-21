President Sarkissian attends meeting on Universal Children's Day at TUMO center

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended a meeting on Universal Children's Day at TUMO center on November 21, joining the global initiative of UNICEF to make children’s voice heard.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the event the children representing different educational institutions raised the issues concerning them.

In his speech President Sarkissian emphasized that for him children are the most valuable citizens of Armenia. Armen Sarkissian also participated in the discussions and answered the questions of the children.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan