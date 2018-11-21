Mayor of Yerevan holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative Shombi Sharp

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has held a meeting today with UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative Shombi Sharp, the City Hall said in a press release.

During the meeting the Mayor praised the process of the active cooperation and results between Yerevan and UNDP. Marutyan noted that the City Hall is further ready for cooperation, with the hope that the ongoing programs will be continuous.

Sharp reiterated the existing close cooperation with the city. He said that cooperation between UNDP and Yerevan is literally visible – modern street lighting systems have been installed that enable up to 60% energy saving and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the UNDP has provided assistance in increasing energy efficiency in several public and apartment buildings.

With a grant provided by the Green Climate Fund, an energy efficiency raising project is being carried out in public buildings of Yerevan with joint co-funding.

Soon a renovated children’s center will be inaugurated in the Erebuni district, with an increased 50% energy efficiency.

