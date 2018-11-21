Armenia-Iran energy cooperation cannot face problem – acting minister on US sanctions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan attaches importance to the maintenance of the same balance of energy system with Iran and exchanges with the Iranian transmission lines, reports Armenpress.

The acting minister commented on the US sanctions imposed on Iran and stated that recently they met with the US State Department representatives.

“The US sanctions on Iran also existed before. We have thoroughly presented them that today, as long as we have closed borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan, our energy system has developed in that direction”, the acting minister said, adding that there will not be a problem in this regard for the Armenian side.

