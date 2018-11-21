Acting defense minister gets acquainted with service conditions of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan’s Camp Marmal military base

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited the Camp Marmal military base in Afghanistan where he got acquainted with the service conditions of the Armenian peacekeepers, reports Armenpress.

Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted a video on Facebook where the acting minister talks to the Armenian peacekeepers and gets acquainted with their service conditions.

