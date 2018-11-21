Exports grew 12% on background of economic decline, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is transitioning from an ineffective economy to an effective economy, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with local community officials in Aragatsotn province.

“When I was [speaking] in parliament as a candidate for prime minister, it was a period of time when a decline of economic indicators was recorded in Armenia. Upon studying this occurrence I noted that recovery processes are taking place in the economy. Now this decline has continued, despite this decline we had a 3% economic activity growth in October. This took place due to the activeness industry and small and medium enterprises. On this background we have a 12% exports growth after last month’s decline. This shows that our comment regarding the economy is justified. We are transitioning from an ineffective economy to an effective economy,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan