Aircompany Armenia joins Black Friday bonanza
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Aircompany “Armenia” is joining the worldwide Black Friday event, the airline said in a press release.
Customers will be given the chance to buy roundtrip tickets from Yerevan to Tel Aviv and Lyon for only 150 Euros, and to Voronezh and Mineralniye Vody for only 100 Euros. The offer is available on November 23 and only in the event of buying the tickets from the airline’s office. Tickets can be bought for any date.
One person is entitled to buy two tickets, while a family can buy a maximum of four.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
