Armen Melkonyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Algeria

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Armen Melkonyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Algeria, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

According to the President’s another decree, Armen Melkonyan has also been relieved from the post of Armenia’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the League of Arab States.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan