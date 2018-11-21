Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Government has agreement with investors over 500 mln USD investments – Pashinyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has an agreement with investors over 500 million USD investments in industry field, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with the community leaders of Aragatsotn province, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment nearly 500 million USD investments in Armenia’s industry sector are under discussion stage in different situations. If they are successfully implemented next year, our country’s image will turn by 180 degrees economically. The talk is about construction of several factories which must change our country’s economic image”, he said.

