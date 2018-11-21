My Step alliance to participate in upcoming elections under slogan “Happy individual, caring society and powerful state”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Im Kayl (My Step) alliance will participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections under the slogan “Happy individual, caring society and powerful state”, Yelk faction head Lena Nazaryan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“This slogan is not something new. It has existed in the program of the Civil Contract party for many years. And I am happy that there is a chance to present this slogan”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan