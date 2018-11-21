Transportation minister visits Tranche 3 section of North-South project, tasks to maintain quality and accelerate construction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan has visited the construction site of the Tranche 3 (Talin-Lanjik) section of the North-South Investment Project. China’s Sinohydro Corporation is carrying out construction works at the section.

The ministry said that quality and deadline-related problems occured at this section, for the solution of which specific steps were undertaken in the recent period – the number of experts was supplemented and a greater number of equipment was involved. In addition, at the recommendation of the contractor, a decision was made to change the equipment and methodology.

Representatives of SPEA Ingegneria Europea and IRD Engineering Consortium – the company supervising the quality of the road – briefed Arshakyan on the situation and noted that certain progress has been recorded due to the latest changes and expressed hope that it will be further improved.

Representatives of the Chinese side also briefed on the steps that are being implemented to accelerate the pace of the construction and ensure the quality in conformity with the outlined standards.

Arshakyan tasked to speed up the work by maintaining all normative requirements.

He also noted that the construction of the North-South project has an important significance for the country and the people, and that the construction will be strictly monitored to rule out any quality deviations.

