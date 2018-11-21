Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Mkhitaryan back to London


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to London after the matches of the national team, reports Armenpress.

Mkhitaryan has already trained with the teammates of Arsenal.

Arsenal’s next match will take place on November 25 with Bournemouth at 17:30 Yerevan time.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration