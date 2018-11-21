Veolia Jur fined 10,000,000 drams

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission has fined Veolia Jur – the country’s water supplier – with 10,000,000 drams for violating obligations assumed by a contract.

The watchdog said that after recapping results of a monitoring on water supply and draining systems, it concluded that the supplier has breached the deadlines in certain cases under paragraph 16, 19 and 19,1 of the November 30 2016 №378Ն decision of the commission.

The commission said that the company has violated the rules in 24 cases in the 2-nd three-months period of 2018.

It was previously fined twice for the same violations.

