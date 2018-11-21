Agreement on Armenia’s accession to EAEU presented at WTO

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the agreement on “Accession of Armenia to the Eurasian Economic Union” was held during the plenary session of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Committee on Regional Trade Agreements on November 19, Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

According to the WTO procedures, the document, which includes comprehensive analytical information about Armenia’s membership to the EAEU and post-membership developments, has been developed and agreed upon by the WTO secretariat and has been circulated within the frames of the WTO member states.

The session was attended by Armenia’s delegation led by deputy minister of economic development and investments Avag Avanesyan.

The representatives of the WTO member states, respective officials of the secretariat, delegations of all EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission, as well as representatives of various international structures participated in the session.

Deputy minister Avag Avanesyan delivered report on the topic. The representatives of the WTO member states also delivered remarks on the report, presented their stances which was followed by comprehensive discussions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan