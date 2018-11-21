Stability of banking, financial-economic system good precondition for investing in Armenia – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The fact that Armenia has announced and carries out fight against corruption is also appreciated by the world, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said at a meeting with businessmen in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“This fight is noticed both in the US, Russia and Europe. It’s a very positive phenomenon. The talk is not only about the fight against corruption, but also the steps on improving the judicial system. We want to have a court we dream of, because the business cannot develop, there will be no investments in the country if people do not trust the courts. If we look carefully, we will see that the countries with the largest investment volumes in the world have the best judicial system”, the President said, adding that he would like very much for Armenia to develop the culture of arbitral court.

According to the President, the stability of banking and financial-economic system in the country is a good precondition for making investments, running a business in Armenia. “I say in all occasions that a revolution took place in Armenia, but our dram and banking system remained unchanged. This is a great advantage in the people’s consciousness that Armenia has a stable economic system, and if the currency and banking system in Armenia remain stable during dramatic changes, one can trust the country”, he said.

Armen Sarkissian said the April events this year raised Armenia to the highest level since in today’s instable world the human, beautiful processes are becoming invaluable. “Today Armenia is a unique country in some sense, where a major change occurred, a historic change, a revolution occurred, but in a very simple and human way. And we are unique in some sense because there is a place in the instable world where a revolution was carried out with its means. In other words, this is the highest level in the people’s consciousness in business circles that Armenia is different, unique, therefore there is a different attitude towards Armenia”, the President noted.

He considered the recent La Francophonie Summit in Yerevan as a positive affect for Armenia’s image. Armen Sarkissian thanked all the diplomats for their efforts aimed at holding this event in Armenia at a high level, as well as the government for great contribution to the organization of the event. He informed that he has signed a decree on awarding a group of individuals for their contribution to organizing and holding the Summit at a high level.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan