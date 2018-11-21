Talks over gas tariffs are underway, says acting minister Garegin Baghramyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At the moment talks are being held over the gas tariffs, there will be news about tariffs in February 2019, Armenia’s acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said there is a working group for this purpose which includes the prime minister’s advisor, ministry staff members and the public services regulatory commission. “This working group will observe the issues of formation of import tariffs, as well as the domestic structural problems of tariffs”, he said.

As for the electricity, the acting minister said the public services regulatory commission conducts annual observations in this regard.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan