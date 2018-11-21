French-Armenian opera singer Adam Barro to perform in Gyumri church as homage to Spitak earthquake victims

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian opera singer Adam Barro, born Murad Amirkhanyan, will perform in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, on December 7 in a concert dedicated to the memory of the Spitak earthquake victims.

The Gyumri native will sing at the Holy Mother of God (Yot Verk) Church.

Adam Barro was attending a class with his brother in the city’s #37 public school on December 7, 1988 – the day that shook Armenia.

“I’ve sang in numerous churches abroad and I have always dreamt of performing in the church the scent of which I remember to this day from early childhood,” he said.

