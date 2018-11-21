President of Artsakh meets with representatives of Armenian political parties in LA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On 19 and 20 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held meetings in Los Angeles, USA with the representatives of the Central Committee and governing body of the Western USA Hnchakyan Social-Democratic Party, Western USA Regional Committee of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party and Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US Central Committee, Sahakyan’s Office said.



“The discussions focused on various issues related to the Artsakh foreign and domestic policy, the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation and regional developments.

The Head of the State deemed the meetings sought-after and useful voicing his satisfaction with their recurrent nature.

Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtyan and other officials partook at the meetings”, Sahakyan’s Office said in a press release.