Caretaker FM holds meetings in Strasbourg within framework of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni and Director of the Office of the Directorate General of Programmes of the Council of Europe Verena Taylor and ambassadors of donor countries within the framework of discussions of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia in Strasbourg.

During the meeting the sides discussed the Armenia-Council of Europe 2015-2018 plan implemented programs, results, as well as issues relating to the preparation of the 2019-2022 action plan, the foreign ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan was pleased to note that the Council of Europe is one of Armenia’s important partners on the pathway of deepening democracy and establishment of civil society institutions, and that the Armenian government is committed to enhance and strengthen this partnership. In this context he highly appreciated the introduction of the Council of Europe expert and specialized capabilities in the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia. He emphasized the necessity of targeted involvement of the action plan in sectors of greater importance for Armenia.

The Armenian caretaker FM briefed the Council of Europe officials on the latest domestic developments in Armenia, emphasizing the government’s commitment to implement a comprehensive agenda of reforms based on the broad mandate given by the people, aimed at strengthening the rule of law and justice, combating corruption and enabling equal opportunities in the social and economic sector.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the existing situation in human rights protection and democracy in Europe and other topical matters of international significance.

