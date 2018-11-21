Armenian man struck and killed by taxiing Boeing 737 in Moscow airport

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian man has died after being struck by a taxiing passenger plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a source from the investigative agencies told Lenta.ru.

The 25-year old Armenian citizen was hit by a Boeing 737 bound for Athens, Greece, according to local media.

Pilots did not abort the takeoff and notified ground control that they’ve most probably hit an animal on the runway. The aircraft’s emergency instruments did not go off, and the pilots decided to continue the flight.

The victim was identified by his documents that emergency personnel found on him.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said an investigation is underway.

According to other local media reports, the 25-year-old man had been deported from Spain and was returning to Armenia via Russia.

Police are currently determining how he appeared on the tarmac.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan