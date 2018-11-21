Extraordinary session begins in Parliament, MPs to debate 2019 state budget draft – LIVE
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.
The lawmakers will debate the 2019 state budget draft, as well as a number of bills.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
