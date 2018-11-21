Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament, MPs to debate 2019 state budget draft – LIVE


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will debate the 2019 state budget draft, as well as a number of bills.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration