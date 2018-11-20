Nikol Pashinyan receives Chairman of Board of the CRONIMET Mining AG Guenter Pilarsky

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on November 20 Chairman of Board of the German CRONIMET Mining AG, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in the Baden-Wuertenberg Guenter Pilarsky.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issue related to bilateral relations and the investment projects by the company in Armenia. In particular, the sides touched upon the ongoing activities and development projects of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine.

Saluting the activities of CRONIMET Mining in Armenia, the acting PM noted that the Government of Armenia encourages foreign investments. Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of abiding to environmental and labor standards. Highlighting the role of the mentioned standards, Guenter Pilarsky noted that their company consistently works in the direction of raising the effectiveness of their activities.

