Head of “Beltexnika” presents to Nikol Pashinyan investment project of establishing agricultural machinery production

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received head of Lithuanian Beltekhnika Company engaged in the production of agricultural equipment Armen Harutyunyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, issues related to the establishment of agricultural machinery production in Armenia by the Lithuanian company were discussed.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government is interested in the implementation of the investment project, creation of new jobs and the Executive makes efforts to create maximally favorable conditions for investors.

Armen Harutyunyan noted that they plan to produce in Armenia modern equipment, that will be affordable for farmers and will be exported to the European market. Harutyunyan said that a new factory will be established on the basis of “Hayelektromash”. In the first stage investment of 5-7 million USD is planned, afterwards, in the 2nd stage 10-15 million USD will be invested. The businessman informed that the works will kick off on December 1. It’s predicted that the factory will produce 3 thousand trucks annually in the first stage, which will be increased by 50 thousand in the 2nd stage.

Nikol Pashinyan saluted the initiative, hoping that it will be a success.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan