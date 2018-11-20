Pashinyan’s wife holds meeting with NGO for support of Karabakh war victim families

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan held a meeting today with members of the “Support to Families of Victims of the 1990-1994 Karabakh War” NGO.

NGO chairperson Gayane Sahakyan presented the main activities and programs of the organization, Hakobyan’s office said.

Sahakyan said that parents and widows of more than 1000 fallen paramilitary soldiers are members of the NGO.

“Family members of the victims of 1990-1994 have numerous difficulties. Many of them aren’t provided with housing, many have employment, social, healthcare and other problems, while their pensions and benefits aren’t sufficient,” Sahakyan said, adding that they have great hopes regarding the new government and are hopeful that the issues voiced by them will be solved.

Anna Hakobyan assured that nothing is impossible, and advised the organization to work in the correct direction.

“I am sure that issues of your concern are under the focus of the government. The problems are many and extensive. It is necessary to advance step by step, in order to be able to reach the desired result,” Hakobyan said, vowing to maximally assist in settling the most pressing issues, until a systemic solution.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan