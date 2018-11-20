Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 71st wedding anniversary

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary, Interfax reports.

They got married on November 20, 1947.

Last year the couple celebrated their platinum anniversary with a small reception only for 100 family members and relatives in the Windsor Castle.

This year no major events are planned on this occasion. It is even reported that the couple will not spend the day together.

In 1997 they market their gold wedding anniversary during which the Queen delivered a toast, expressing gratitude to her husband for “the 50 years passed together”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan