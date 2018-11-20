New Ambassador of Croatia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Croatia to Armenia Aleksandar Sunko (residence in Athens, Greece) today presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed confidence that the diplomat’s activities will maximally contribute to intensifying the ties between the two friendly countries and peoples.

Ambassador Sunko conveyed the greetings of President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović to the Armenian President.

During the meeting the officials also touched upon the necessity to further strengthen the bilateral commercial and humanitarian relations, as well as discussed the effective mutual partnership within the frames of the EU.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan