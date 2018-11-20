Booklet featuring ARMENPRESS photos presented at NATO headquarters
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian mission at NATO has presented a booklet on the country’s sightseeing locations and cultural heritage at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels, the foreign ministry said.
The booklet features the photo album of Armenian historic-cultural monuments provided by ARMENPRESS news agency. The photos depict the unique combination of ancient monuments across Armenia and the innovative solutions of Yerevan.
The English-language booklet was first presented during an annual charity bazaar at NATO and was praised by visitors.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 19:52 People’s right and security are priorities for NK conflict settlement – Acting FM meets with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights
- 19:17 Nikol Pashinyan receives Chairman of Board of the CRONIMET Mining AG Guenter Pilarsky
- 18:50 Head of “Beltexnika” presents to Nikol Pashinyan investment project of establishing agricultural machinery production
- 18:25 President Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
- 17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-18
- 17:45 Asian Stocks - 20-11-18
- 17:20 Pashinyan’s wife holds meeting with NGO for support of Karabakh war victim families
- 17:19 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 71st wedding anniversary
- 16:52 New Ambassador of Croatia presents credentials to Armenian President
- 16:47 Booklet featuring ARMENPRESS photos presented at NATO headquarters
- 16:46 Armenia’s Mission participates in NATO Charity Bazaar
- 16:18 Iranian con artist wanted by Armenia for attempting to defraud local HSBC bank with fake 1,000,000 Euro check
- 15:50 Government to lower revenue tax threshold to 20% in coming 5 years
- 15:44 No need to make any change in Armenia-Iran relations – acting PM Pashinyan
- 15:39 Resolute Support Mission Deputy Commander hails ‘unprecedented training’ of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan
- 15:32 Knowing the process of criminal cases doesn’t mean interfering in the investigation – Nikol Pashinyan
- 15:07 Armenia, Russia expand healthcare cooperation with new agreement
- 15:04 Garnik Badalyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan
- 14:56 Vladimir Badalyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
- 14:48 Pashinyan seeks maximal utilization of EEU opportunities
- 14:40 Pan-national potential should be united for fully protecting our interests in Artsakh issue, says Pashinyan
- 14:33 There are more serious issues in CSTO and issue of Secretary General is an occasion to discuss them, says Armenia’s Pashinyan
- 14:06 Restoration of Gyumri disaster zone priority for Armenian government
- 13:59 ‘We won’t double tax our citizens’ – Pashinyan on latest universal declaration discussions
- 13:44 “Do we really agree to return two Ramil Safarovs to Azerbaijan?” – Pashinyan to meet family of Armenian civilian captive
- 13:42 Pashinyan considers Russia’s stance on current situation in CSTO as highly constructive
- 13:40 Number of ministers to be reduced – Armenia’s acting PM
- 13:36 More than 10 billion in misappropriations reclaimed, probes on total of 64 billion embezzlement underway
- 13:32 Acting PM introduces government’s ongoing actions in social sector
- 13:27 Pashinyan bombards previous economic structure for leading to crisis, heralds era of modern industrial, technological economy
- 12:58 Pashinyan wears Armenian flag necktie to news conference
- 12:55 Parliamentary inquiry commission chair recommends separating gas supply and distribution systems
- 12:52 Pashinyan introduces government’s economic achievements and failures
- 12:51 Pashinyan says he visited Gegharkunik province as a PM
- 12:48 We have fulfilled our duties before the people and expect trust vote, says Pashinyan
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2652 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2438 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2351 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2270 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation
14:33, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2242 times You Could Cut It With A Knife: Heated debates, multiple vetoes, walkouts and lonewolf Mr. Galust Sahakyan’s idle-mode series